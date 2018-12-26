Farmers Petition Museveni Over Agoro Irrigation Scheme

In short
Denis Onyon, the Agoro Sub County LC 3 Chairperson told URN that government spent over Shillings 27 billion to rehabilitate the scheme but there is very little impact. Onyon disclosed that beneficiaries of the scheme feel that it hasnt met its objectives.
Farmers Petition Museveni Over Agoro Irrigation Scheme26 Dec 2018, 08:30 Comments 186 Views Lamwo, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Science and technology Report
Agoro residents meeting RDC James Nabinson Kidega over the Irrigation Scheme Login to license this image from 1$.
