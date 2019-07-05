The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Check point at the Uganda - South Sudan boarder , Ngomoromo in Lokung sub county, Lamwo district - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

This follows a confirmed case of Ebola virus in Ariwara health zone, an area that shares a common border with Arua district and situated 70 kilometres from the border with South Sudan’s Yei River state. The area has a high volume of trade and population movement between districts in West Nile and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a vulnerable country with healthcare system incapacitated by decades of armed conflict.