In short
This follows a confirmed case of Ebola virus in Ariwara health zone, an area that shares a common border with Arua district and situated 70 kilometres from the border with South Sudan’s Yei River state. The area has a high volume of trade and population movement between districts in West Nile and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a vulnerable country with healthcare system incapacitated by decades of armed conflict.
Lamwo Health Workers on High Ebola Alert5 Jul 2019, 19:24 Comments 52 Views Lamwo, Uganda Health Misc Updates
The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Check point at the Uganda - South Sudan boarder , Ngomoromo in Lokung sub county, Lamwo district - Photo by Dominic Ochola
