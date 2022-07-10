Dan Michael Komakech
Lamwo LC3 Councilors Protest Unexplained Deduction of Honoraria Allowances

10 Jul 2022, 15:14 Comments 155 Views Lamwo, Uganda Local government Human rights Northern Updates

In short
The Padibe town council speaker Godwill Onen who also doubles as the chairperson of Lawmo Sub County Leaders Forum says the councilors from the 9 affected Sub Counties and 2 town councils were being told to receive only 158,000 shillings instead of 420,000.

 

