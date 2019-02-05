Dominic Ochola
Lamwo Leaders Accused of Land Grabbing

5 Feb 2019 Lamwo, Uganda
The Lamwo RDC, James Nabonson Kidega has commenced investigation into alleged fraudulent plot giveaways in Lamwo Town Council Login to license this image from 1$.

Under the then LC 5 Chairman Lamwo District, Ochen Mathiew Akiya, up to 200 plots were reportedly distributed to key leaders including Eng. Hillary Obaloker Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees.Other beneficiaries include Richard Curi former Councillor in Lamwo, Ocen Richard Kwang former Padibe Sub-County Councillor and then Lamwo district LC 5 Vice Chairperson and Florence Atii the former Secretary Production and Marketing.

 

