Lamwo Leaders Call for Tightened Security Over Cattle Rustlers Incursion

In short
Charles Obong Okwera, the Madi-Opei Sub-county LCIII Chairperson on Thursday said that lack of security personnel deployed at Tufungi, the Ugandan border point with South Sudan is facilitating entry of rustlers in the district.
Lamwo Leaders Call for Tightened Security Over Cattle Rustlers Incursion26 Sep 2019, 13:24 Comments 120 Views Lamwo, Uganda Agriculture Security Northern Updates
Animals grazing in Madiopei Subcounty, Lamwo District. local leaders in the district have called on the army to boost security at porous border points to avert cattle rustlers. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
Tagged with: Fifth Infantry Division Spokesperson Lt Hassan Kato Lamwo District LCV Chairperson John Komakech Ogwok Madi-Opei Subcounty Madi-Opei Subcounty LC3 Chairperson Charles Obong Okwera South Sudan cattle rustlers
Mentioned: Madi-Opei Subcounty Police and Uganda People’s Defense Force – UPDF The Uganda Police Force - UPF anti-theft stock unit (astu)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.