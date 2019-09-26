Lamwo Leaders Call for Tightened Security Over Cattle Rustlers Incursion

Animals grazing in Madiopei Subcounty, Lamwo District. local leaders in the district have called on the army to boost security at porous border points to avert cattle rustlers. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

Charles Obong Okwera, the Madi-Opei Sub-county LCIII Chairperson on Thursday said that lack of security personnel deployed at Tufungi, the Ugandan border point with South Sudan is facilitating entry of rustlers in the district.