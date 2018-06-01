In short
Despite the Ministry of Water and Environment banning cutting transportation, and sale of Afzelia Africana trees, shea nut trees, and products made from them last year, trade continues to boom.
Lamwo Leaders Impound Trucks Ferrying illegal Logs
1 Jun 2018
Lamwo, Uganda
The impounded trailers carrying Afzelia Africana tree logs parked at the district Headquarters of Lamwo
