Dominic Ochola
18:21

Lamwo Leaders Impound Trucks Ferrying illegal Logs

1 Jun 2018, 18:21 Comments 151 Views Lamwo, Uganda Business and finance Crime Environment Report
The impounded trailers carrying Afzelia Africana tree logs parked at the district Headquarters of Lamwo Dominic Ochola

The impounded trailers carrying Afzelia Africana tree logs parked at the district Headquarters of Lamwo Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Despite the Ministry of Water and Environment banning cutting transportation, and sale of Afzelia Africana trees, shea nut trees, and products made from them last year, trade continues to boom.

 

Tagged with: afzelia africana tree locally called beyo sale of afzelia africana trees joint water and environment sector review report
Mentioned: ministry of water and environment acholi east security committee

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.