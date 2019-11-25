Dan Michael Komakech
Lamwo NRM Delegates Resolve to Form Committee To Reconcile Warrying Party Members

25 Nov 2019, 12:17 Comments 76 Views Lamwo, Uganda Politics Misc Northern Updates

According to Onek, the party is currently faced with the emergency of cliques, division, infighting and rivalry among party members that undermine the principle of cohesion that the party has always been known for.

 

