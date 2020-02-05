In short
The Lamwo District NRM Woman League Chairperson, Elder Amony moved the motion to impeach the party chairperson. She was seconded by the PWD representative, Simon Peter Lokuta and the Elder’s League Chairperson, Atanasio Okwera.
Lamwo NRM Party Chairperson, Administrative Secretary Impeached
5 Feb 2020
NRM party members in Lamwo vote during the impeachment of the party chairperson. Photo By Dan M. Komakech
In short
