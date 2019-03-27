Dominic Ochola
13:26

Lamwo Police Investigates Death of Construction Worker

27 Mar 2019, 13:26 Comments 90 Views Human rights Crime Security Report
ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson

ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson

In short
The deceased was identified as Ivan Ahimbisibwe, 24. Ahimbisibwe was part of the workers constructing UNHCR offices in Palabek Kal Sub County, Lamwo district.

 

Tagged with: Death of Construction Worker Ivan Ahimbisibwe Palabek Gem Palabek Ogili, and Palabek Kal
Mentioned: Aswa River Region Police Palabek Kal Health Center IV The United Nations High Commission for Refugees – UNHCR office of the prime minister

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.