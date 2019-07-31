In short
Local leaders say the suspected militia men raided the fertile strip of land in areas of Adodi hills bordering Lokung and Palabek Kal Sub-county, Pucwata, Akweyo and Arambel streams in Licwar Parish that border the volatile South Sudan.
Lamwo Residents Abandon Farms Following Attack By Suspected South Sudan Militia
