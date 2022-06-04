Caroline Ayugi
15:27

Lamwo Residents Ask For More Security Deployment Along Uganda-South Sudan Border

4 Jun 2022, 15:14 Comments 68 Views Northern Crime Security Updates
Displaced residents of Nyimur Sub county meeting leaders and security officials in Lamwo. Photo by Caroline Ayugi

Displaced residents of Nyimur Sub county meeting leaders and security officials in Lamwo. Photo by Caroline Ayugi

In short
According to the leaders, the attackers have been terrorizing the sub-counties of Palabek Nyimur, Madi Opei, Agoro, Lokung, and Potika sub-counties since 2018.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.