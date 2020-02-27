In short
The Padibe East Sub County LC 3 Chairperson, Julius Peter Olung told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that residents are currently living in fear following the invasion of the lions. He says the lions suspected to be male and female attacked another kraal on Monday night in the same village where they killed three more calves.
Lamwo Residents In Panic As Stray Lions Kill Six Cattle Top story27 Feb 2020, 07:56 Comments 227 Views Lamwo, Uganda Agriculture Security Northern Updates
A lioness moves through Murchison Falls National Park after a collaring exercise conducted by UWA in April 2018. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.