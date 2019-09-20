Lamwo Residents Protest Opening of Aswa River Forest Boundary

In short
Officials from NFA backed up by armed anti-riot police officers and Uganda People’s Defense Forces [UPDF] Soldiers on Thursday embarked on reopening boundary of the 8,548 hectares of land.
Lamwo Residents Protest Opening of Aswa River Forest Boundary20 Sep 2019, 13:15 Comments 102 Views Lamwo, Uganda Environment Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Apyeta Parish Aswa River Forest Reserve Esther Nekesa Agoro Agu sector Manager Uganda People's Defence Forces Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.