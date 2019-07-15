Lamwo Schools Introduce Study Shifts as Population Swells

Young children play infront of a community school in Paicho Subcounty Gulu District last Month. in Lamwo District Pupils are studying in double shifts due to limited numbers of teachers. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

Lamwo District Education Officer Barnabas Langoya says the situation is worse among schools within refugee-hosting communities in the sub-counties of Palabek Ogili, Palabek Kal and Palabek Gem. Some of the affected schools were set up by development partners in agreement with the district to support the education of pupils from refugee settlements.