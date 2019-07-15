Julius Ocungi
Lamwo Schools Introduce Study Shifts as Population Swells

15 Jul 2019, 12:19 Comments 134 Views Lamwo, Uganda Education Updates
Young children play infront of a community school in Paicho Subcounty Gulu District last Month. in Lamwo District Pupils are studying in double shifts due to limited numbers of teachers. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Lamwo District Education Officer Barnabas Langoya says the situation is worse among schools within refugee-hosting communities in the sub-counties of Palabek Ogili, Palabek Kal and Palabek Gem. Some of the affected schools were set up by development partners in agreement with the district to support the education of pupils from refugee settlements.

 

