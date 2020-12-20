Lamwo Sugarcane Outgrowers Create Buffer Zones to Avert Wild Bushfires

In short
The Chairperson of Ayuu Alali Sugarcane Out-growers Cooperative Society Francis Ojwiya says the move will involve clearing approximately 30 feet area between the cane block plantations and the neighboring natural grass or bushes as the dry season sets in.
Lamwo Sugarcane Outgrowers Create Buffer Zones to Avert Wild Bushfires20 Dec 2020, 16:44 Comments 154 Views Lamwo, Uganda Environment Business and finance Northern Updates
Officials from the NAADs during the launch of Ayuu Alali Sugarcane project in Lamwo, Photo By Dan M Komakech
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.