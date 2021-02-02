In short
Lanyero polled 12,846, behind Achora who had 16,990 votes, according to results announced by the Electoral Commission returning officer Samuel Olet. But she insists that the elections were marred with gross electoral violence, intimidation, and vote-rigging which affected the outcome of the process.
Lamwo Woman MP Opts for Court over Election Results 2 Feb 2021
