Lamwo Woman MP Opts for Court over Election Results

2 Feb 2021, 15:19 Comments 190 Views Lamwo, Uganda Northern Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Molly Lanyero, incumbent Lamwo Woman recent lost the parliamnentary elections

In short
Lanyero polled 12,846, behind Achora who had 16,990 votes, according to results announced by the Electoral Commission returning officer Samuel Olet. But she insists that the elections were marred with gross electoral violence, intimidation, and vote-rigging which affected the outcome of the process.

 

