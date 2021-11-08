In short
Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Bardege-Layibi Division MP claims that Government is deliberately frustrating cattle restocking efforts in Acholi by allowing the pastoralists to move freely with their animals despite outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the country.
Land Battles, Balalo "Invasion" Worry Acholi Leaders
Mentioned: Aswa Power Dam Project. Ker Kwaro Acholi – KKA (Acholi Cultural Institution) National Animal Genetic Resources Centre – NAGRC Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA;
