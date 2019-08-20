In short
Through his lawyers of Nabukenya, Mularira and Company Advocates, Ntege is seeking interim orders from the Civil Division of High Court stopping the Lord Mayor from terminating his appointment to the land board or forcing him to reapply for the job, which he has since been declared vacant.
Land Board Member Sues Lord Mayor for Illegal Termination Top story20 Aug 2019, 07:18 Comments 207 Views Court Report
