Land Commission Demands Proof of Payment for Contested Wakiso Land

In short
Natasha Kalenge told the commission that her family paid 4.7 Billion shillings for 159 acres of land located in Namavundu village in Kasangati Sub County.
Land Commission Demands Proof of Payment for Contested Wakiso Land14 Nov 2018, 20:15 Comments 80 Views Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: chairperson of the commission of inquiry into land matters catherine bamugemereire natasha kalenge namavundu village kasangati sub county wakiso district ruphas bisaso kisosonkole lead counsel ebert byenkya
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.