Land Commission of Inquiry Begins Probe into UGX 7.4 Billion Wakiso Land Deal

In short
On Wednesday, State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite formally petitioned the Commission to investigate Uganda Free Zone Authority (UFZA) and the Procurement Unit of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development for buying the ‘ghost’ property. She said the investigation should start from Uganda Free Zone Authority to ascertain the property they bought and from whom.
Land Commission of Inquiry Begins Probe into UGX 7.4 Billion Wakiso Land Deal2 Oct 2019, 19:22 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates
In short
Mentioned: The Land Commission of Inquiry
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.