Land Commission of Inquiry Begins Probe into UGX 7.4 Billion Wakiso Land Deal

2 Oct 2019, 19:22 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates
Lady Justice Bamugemereire Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters

On Wednesday, State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite formally petitioned the Commission to investigate Uganda Free Zone Authority (UFZA) and the Procurement Unit of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development for buying the ‘ghost’ property. She said the investigation should start from Uganda Free Zone Authority to ascertain the property they bought and from whom.

 

