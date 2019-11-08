Land Commission of Inquiry Concludes Public Hearings

In short
The Land Commission of Inquiry into land matters has formally ended its inquiry into land matters in the country, nearly 30 months of extensive works.
8 Nov 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Chairperson of the Land Commission of Inquiry Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire During One of the Many Public Hearings Held At the National Records and Archive Center in Kampala
