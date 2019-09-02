Land Commission Probes Patel, MP Balyeku’s Bank Accounts

In short
Justice Bamugemereire said the Commission requires the accounts details to aid investigation into the source of the 2.4 Billion shillings which MP Balyeku said he used in settling interests of ten individuals who also held titles over the said piece of land.
Land Commission Probes Patel, MP Balyeku’s Bank Accounts2 Sep 2019, 21:08 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Land Commission of Inquiry Land Commission probes MP Balyeku Bank Accounts Patel Thummar Jay Magnalal Jinja Businessman
Mentioned: parliament of uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.