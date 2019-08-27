Land Commission Summons MP Balyeku over Land Grabbing

In short
MP Balyeku is allegedly accused of influencing the issuance of freehold title over plot 24 B Kyabazinga Way in Nalufenya to Businessman Thummar Jay Magnalal Patel over running lease of Jinja Municipal Council and a sub-lease to Tirupati Development.
Land Commission Summons MP Balyeku over Land Grabbing27 Aug 2019, 19:53 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Court Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire Land commission of inquiry Land commission summons Jinja West MP Over Land Grab Moses Grace Balyeku MP Jinja West Municipality Member of Parliament
Mentioned: The Land Commission of Inquiry
