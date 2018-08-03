Land Commissioner Kulata Grilled Over Temangalo Land Registration

In short

Early this week, a Canadian-Asian family petitioned the probe committee claiming ownership of 366.2 acres of the land in Temangalo. Nazim Moosa one of the claimants, a resident in the Canadian city of Vancouver, said the land registered as Temangalo Tea Estate Limited TTEL, was owned by his parents Mohammed Hassnali Moosa who died in 1997 and Sherbanu Hassnali Moosa.