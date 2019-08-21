In short
The Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters heard that Jinja Land Board superintended over the fraudulent acquisition of the land at 7.5 Billion Shillings by Businessman Thummar Jay Magnalal Patel for setting up a shopping Mall. Jinja Municipal Council had earlier leased the land to Tirupati Development for construction of a public recreation park.
Land Commissioner Seeks More Time to Undo Mess in Jinja Land Transaction
21 Aug 2019
