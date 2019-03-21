Michael Wambi
19:28

Land Controversy : Mamdani Blasts 1995 Constitution Makers Top story

21 Mar 2019, 19:22 Comments 146 Views Politics Parliament Misc Analysis
Professor Mahmood Mamdan chats with Richard Oput., the Director Land Management at the Lands Ministry .JPG

Professor Mahmood Mamdan chats with Richard Oput., the Director Land Management at the Lands Ministry .JPG

In short
He says they in effect returned the 1900 colonial agreement which catered for the the interest of the big land owners at the expense of small property owners .

 

Tagged with: compulsory land acquistion eminent domain land acquistion uganda land expropriation land grabbing
Mentioned: emminent domain

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.