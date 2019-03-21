In short
He says they in effect returned the 1900 colonial agreement which catered for the the interest of the big land owners at the expense of small property owners .
Land Controversy : Mamdani Blasts 1995 Constitution Makers Top story21 Mar 2019, 19:22 Comments 146 Views Politics Parliament Misc Analysis
Professor Mahmood Mamdan chats with Richard Oput., the Director Land Management at the Lands Ministry .JPG
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.