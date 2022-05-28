Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Land Dispute Cases Clog Masaka Magistrates Court Registry

Masaka High Court Premises, where the Judicial Services Commission's Disciplinary Committee is reviewing public complaints

The Masaka Chief Magistrate Sylvia Nvannungi, the Masaka Chief Magistrate indicates that almost 89 percent of these backlog cases are land civil disputes that arose from the rulings delivered in lower courts.

 

