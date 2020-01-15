Land Dispute Hindering Waste Collection in Lugazi Municipality

In short
The municipality has for the last three years been dumping waste at Kakubansiri in Kawolo Division until July when Shakur Sayid Mubarak a resident at Lugazi claimed ownership the same land.
Land Dispute Hindering Waste Collection in Lugazi Municipality15 Jan 2020, 11:57 Comments 141 Views Buikwe, Uganda Health Environment Local government Report
Wastes dumped at Kakubansiri in Kawolo Division, Lugazi Municipality month back. Currently there no garbage dumped in the place desipite of the many heaps within Lugazi municipality.
In short
Tagged with: Luagzi municipal town clerk Misunderstandings Surrounding Lugazi Garbage Dumping Site Frustrate Waste Collection Success Human Rights Advocates and Defenders-SHRAD
Mentioned: Lugazi Municipality SHRAD
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.