Ephraim Kasozi
18:21

Land Disputes Dominate Court in Mityana

25 Jul 2022, 18:10 Comments 67 Views Mityana, Uganda Court Report
Mityana District chairperson Patrick Nshimye Mugisha (left) and Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera sharing a moment

Mityana District chairperson Patrick Nshimye Mugisha (left) and Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera sharing a moment

In short
Court users have appealed to the judiciary administration to save them from its officers who issue eviction orders against them from bibanja which they have occupied for decades while using charges of criminal trespass

 

Tagged with: Land, kibanja, criminal trespass, eviction, appeal
Mentioned: Judiciary, Uganda Police

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.