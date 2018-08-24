Olive Nakatudde
Land Grabbers Used Interdiction to Grab Njeru Land -Musoke

24 Aug 2018, 19:50 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

Musoke put up a spirited defense while appearing before the commission, saying that he is just a victim of intrigue among local politicians. Flanked by his lawyer Herbert Mugerwa, Musoke explained that unscrupulous district officials took advantage of his interdiction by the Inspector General of Government IGG to partake in the land bonanza.

 

