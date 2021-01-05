In short

Reports of land grabbing have been reported mostly in the sub-counties of Kapeeka, Semuto and Kasangombe in Nakaseke districts, Lwabyata, Nakitoma, Nabiswera, Wabinyonyi, Lwampanga and Kakooge in Nakasongola and the areas of Kamira, Makulubita, Zirobwe and Butuntumula in Luwero district.