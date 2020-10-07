Julius Ocungi
14:55

Land Lord Refunds NUP Office Rent Citing Security Intimidation Top story

7 Oct 2020, 14:51 Comments 295 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Human rights Politics Updates
People power activists infront of their former office in Pandwong Division Kitgum Municipality.

People power activists infront of their former office in Pandwong Division Kitgum Municipality.

In short
Kitgum Town Clerk, Emmanuel Banya told URN that he wasn’t aware of the allegations. He, however, notes that Municipal officials often issue letters to property owners reminding them to acquire occupancy permits before using them.

 

Tagged with: National Unity Platfform-NUP People Power Samuel Obedgui, NUP Regional Liaison Officer Northern Uganda William Komakech, the Kitgum resident district commissioner

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.