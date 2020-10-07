In short
Kitgum Town Clerk, Emmanuel Banya told URN that he wasn’t aware of the allegations. He, however, notes that Municipal officials often issue letters to property owners reminding them to acquire occupancy permits before using them.
Land Lord Refunds NUP Office Rent Citing Security Intimidation Top story7 Oct 2020, 14:51 Comments 295 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Human rights Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: National Unity Platfform-NUP People Power Samuel Obedgui, NUP Regional Liaison Officer Northern Uganda William Komakech, the Kitgum resident district commissioner
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.