Land Management to Dominate Karamoja Cultural Day

In short
Karamoja Cultural Day is an annual event commissioned in 2014 from Moroto district. The function brings together Ateker Cluster group of people from Teso, Turkana in Kenya, Nyangatom of Ethiopia and the Toposa of South Sudan.
Land Management to Dominate Karamoja Cultural Day29 Aug 2018, 07:45 Comments 99 Views Kaabong, Uganda Lifestyle Interview
Women carrying Karamoja buffet during cultural day celebrations in Kotido. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.