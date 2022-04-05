In short
Tumushabe says in some areas 5 to 10 kilometers away, a plot of land measuring 100x50 feet that used to go for 3.5 million Shillings now costs between 10 to 15 million shillings. Whereas land in places about 15 kilometres from the city centre that used to cost Shillings 2 million shillings now costs Shillings 10 million
Mbarara Land prices, Rental Charges double since it got City Status
