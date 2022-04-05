EDSON KINENE
13:11

Mbarara Land prices, Rental Charges double since it got City Status

5 Apr 2022, 13:04 Comments 122 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Board showing Location distance and price of land in Mbarara city

Board showing Location distance and price of land in Mbarara city

In short
Tumushabe says in some areas 5 to 10 kilometers away, a plot of land measuring 100x50 feet that used to go for 3.5 million Shillings now costs between 10 to 15 million shillings. Whereas land in places about 15 kilometres from the city centre that used to cost Shillings 2 million shillings now costs Shillings 10 million

 

Tagged with: Land Prices, Rental Charges Increase in Mbarara City
Mentioned: Amity Realtors Limited

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.