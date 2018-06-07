Olive Nakatudde
Land Probe Pins Gov't Valuer Over Fresh Isimba Compensation Claim Top story

John Moses Magala, the Senior Valuation Officer in the Lands Ministry (middle) with his lawyer and Land Probe Deputy Lead Counsel John Bosco Suuza. Olive Nakatudde

Commissioner Mary Oduka pinned Magala for authoring the geological report, which recommended the compensation, saying it was financed by a lawyer of one of the claimants.

 

