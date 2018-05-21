Businessman Nzeyi Scolded for Encroaching on Driveway

In short
The commission started investigating the matter after a complaint by a one Beatrice Yiga Musisi, a resident of Plot 2C, along the same drive. Musisi told the Land Probe headed by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire that Nzeyi asked her to pay for the driveway or sell her property.
Businessman Nzeyi Scolded for Encroaching on Driveway21 May 2018, 18:38 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
KCCA’s Director for Physical Planning Moses Atwine appearing before the Land Probe. Login to license this image from 1$.
