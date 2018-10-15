Land Probe Goes Four Months Without Funding

In short
The Commission Lead Counsel, Ebert Byenkya, said the Commission has a huge wage bill which includes the emolument of Commissioners and investigators among others.
Land Probe Goes Four Months Without Funding15 Oct 2018, 16:29 Comments 245 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Justice Catherine Bamugemereire says the Land Commission is constrained following months without funding. Login to license this image from 1$.
