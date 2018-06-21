Olive Nakatudde
Land Probe Grills District Physical Planner Over Issuance of Titles in Wetlands

21 Jun 2018
Ruth Nakatudde Galabuzi, the Wakiso District Physical Planner at the Land Probe. Olive Nakatudde

In short
Ruth Nakatudde Galabuzi, the Wakiso District Physical Planner has today been grilled by the Land Probe over issuance of land titles in wetlands and central forest reserves within the district.

 

