In short
The Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters grilled Disson Nsubuga, one of the claimants of Shillings 203 billion compensation for underground rock at the Isimba hydropower dam.
Land Probe Grills Isimba Dam Compensation Claimant
2 Jun 2018
Dission Nsubuga appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters. Login to license this image from 1$.
