Land Probe Grills Minister Hillary Onek

Eng. Hilary Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees (right) appearing before the Land Probe.

In short

The Land Probe has today grilled Eng. Hilary Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees over threats and insults he hutled at the former Tooro Kingdom Premier, Steven Irumba in regard to a 200-acre land dispute.