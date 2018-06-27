In short
The Commission acted on a complaint filed by Engineer Badru Kiggundu, the Chairperson of the Karuma and Isimba hydropower project steering committee.
Land Probe Team Halts Payment of Isimba Rock Claimants Top story27 Jun 2018, 17:06 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has written to the Finance Ministry over rock compensation. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.