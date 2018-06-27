Olive Nakatudde
18:27

Land Probe Team Halts Payment of Isimba Rock Claimants Top story

27 Jun 2018, 17:06 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has written to the Finance Ministry over rock compensation. Olive Nakatudde

Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has written to the Finance Ministry over rock compensation. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Commission acted on a complaint filed by Engineer Badru Kiggundu, the Chairperson of the Karuma and Isimba hydropower project steering committee.

 

Tagged with: justice catherine bamugemereire finance minister finance ministry rock compensation isimba hydro power dam shillings 100 billion compensation

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.