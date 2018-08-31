Olive Nakatudde
Land Probe Issues Warrant of Arrest for Maj. Gen Otema

31 Aug 2018, 13:33 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has issued an arrest warrant for Maj. Gen Charles Otema. Olive Nakatudde

Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has issued an arrest warrant for Maj. Gen Charles Otema.

In short
Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, the Chairperson of the Land Commission issued the arrest warrant on Friday, indicating that her investigators had been unable to trace Otema-Awany.

 

