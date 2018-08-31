Land Probe Issues Warrant of Arrest for Maj. Gen Otema

In short
Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, the Chairperson of the Land Commission issued the arrest warrant on Friday, indicating that her investigators had been unable to trace Otema-Awany.
Land Probe Issues Warrant of Arrest for Maj. Gen Otema31 Aug 2018, 13:33 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has issued an arrest warrant for Maj. Gen Charles Otema. Login to license this image from 1$.
