Movit Boss Compensates Jinja Aldina Tenants

Emmy Musasirane, the Director Birus Property Services Ltd told the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led commission today, that Birungi had settled the dispute with the tenants.
Movit Boss Compensates Jinja Aldina Tenants22 Jun 2018
Some of the affected traders in the land evictions and demolition of a government building on Allidina road in Jinja Municipality at the Land Probe in Wandegeya. Login to license this image from 1$.
