Land Probe Summons Banker Mawanda Over Temangalo Land

In short
The summons follows a petition filed by a Canadian-Asian family led by Nazim Moosa claiming ownership of the 366.2 acres of land at Temangalo. Nazim says the land registered as Temangalo Tea Estate Limited was owned by his parents Mohammed Hassnali Moosa who died in 1997 and Sherbanu Hassnali Moosa.
Land Probe Summons Banker Mawanda Over Temangalo Land28 Aug 2018, 17:39 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has summoned banker Abbas Mawanda over Temangalo Land Saga. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.