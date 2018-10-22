Olive Nakatudde and Hafitha Issa
18:44

Land Probe Summons Businessman Over Mukono Evictions

In short
The Commissions Lead Counsel Ebert Byenkya explains that the commission has received two complaints against Banoba. One was filed by the family of the late Ham Mukasa questioning the land title in his possession and another by the evictees who accuse him of wrongfully evicting them from their land.

 

