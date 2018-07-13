In short
The Land Probe has summoned Eng. Hilary Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees over threats and insults hauled at the former Tooro Kingdom Premier, Steven Irumba in regard to a 200 acre land feud.
Former Tooro Kingdom Premier, Steven Irumba appearing before the Land Probe. Login to license this image from 1$.
