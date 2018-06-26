In short
According to Justice Bamugemereire, since Kamoga conceded the titles were issued irregularly, the most prudent thing for him to do is to drop his suit against government filed under MOSKAM Contracting Limited.
Commission Asks Lawyer Kamoga to Abandon Claim on Butabika Wetland
26 Jun 2018
Members of the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire. Login to license this image from 1$.
