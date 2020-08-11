Okello Emmanuel
11:01

Land Protection Police Summons Hoima LC V Chairperson

11 Aug 2020, 10:59 Comments 136 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
A copy of the summon issued to the Hoima LC5 Chairman.

A copy of the summon issued to the Hoima LC5 Chairman.

In short
The August 5th, 2020 summon from Charles Mutungi, the Commandant of the Land Protection Police Unit, a copy of which URN has obtained, says Kirungi is being investigated for conspiracy to commit felony, criminal trespass, malicious damage and abuse of office.

 

Tagged with: CID LC5 Chairman summon

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.