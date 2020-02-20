Michael Wambi
20:46

Land Reform Policies Could Eradicate Poverty in Africa Say Researchers

20 Feb 2020, 20:45 Comments 200 Views Business and finance Parliament Misc Analysis
International land expert, Frank BYAMUGISHA (L) chats with a lands Surveyor in Entebbe

International land expert, Frank BYAMUGISHA (L) chats with a lands Surveyor in Entebbe

In short
studies show that good land governance can eradicate land grabbing, encourage agriculture, and increase food security—transforming development prospects.

 

Tagged with: Land Information System Land grabbing, Securing tenure rights for community lands and individual plots. World Bank Land Reforms land adminstration reforms in Africa land regsitration in Africa •Developing capacity in land administration by encouraging policy reforms and providing training.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.