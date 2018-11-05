Christopher Kisekka
15:47

Land Row Threatens Construction of New Mpigi Hospital

5 Nov 2018, 15:47 Comments 118 Views Mpigi, Uganda Health Local government Report
Architectural drawing of the proposed Mpigi Hospital. Christopher Kisekka

Architectural drawing of the proposed Mpigi Hospital. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In his June 12th letter addressed to Mpigi Chief Administrative Officer, Ssekweyama claims that part of the hospital land measuring 6 acres located on block 94 Mawokota was part of the Mailo Hold in the names of Matayo Mpanga Kidimbo, one of the clan elders.

 

Tagged with: mpigi health center iv encroachment
Mentioned: mpigi district health office dr jane ruth nasanga ffumbe clan

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.